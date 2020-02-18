The size of Final Fantasy VII Remake is around 100 GB on PS4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From what looks like the printing press responsible for printing the covers of the Korean version of Final Fantasy VII Remake The first look at what the game box will show in the country has been leaked.

Korean cover of Final Fantasy VII Remake seen on Reddit

Among the information on the cover you can read that the space that the game will occupy on PS4 will be around 100 GB, thus alerting players with little space that they plan to buy the game as soon as it reaches stores.

This weight will be distributed between the two discs that the game will occupy. In the case of downloads, you will have to have a good connection to be able to arrive on time at the premiere of the game in this format.

It is expected that the figure will continue to grow over time, the arrival of patches and who knows if there will even be downloadable content in the future to expand the original story with new content. At the end of the day we know that the remake does not repeat everything seen in the original game exactly, which opens the door to all kinds of expansions.

We must also bear in mind that this is only the first part of the iconic Square JRPG, the rest will arrive in a kind of sequels that the study has not spoken for now and it is unknown how they will be launched, if they will reach the current Generation of consoles and other details.

Currently 100 GB is almost the minimum of what the big AAA in the market opt ​​for. The new generation would come with 1 TB of space on their hard drives as standard, but it is expected that the sizes of the games continue to grow and that it is therefore important to acquire expansion discs.