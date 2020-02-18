Entertainment

The size of Final Fantasy VII Remake is around 100 GB on PS4

February 18, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

From what looks like the printing press responsible for printing the covers of the Korean version of Final Fantasy VII Remake The first look at what the game box will show in the country has been leaked.

Korean cover of Final Fantasy VII Remake seen on Reddit

Among the information on the cover you can read that the space that the game will occupy on PS4 will be around 100 GB, thus alerting players with little space that they plan to buy the game as soon as it reaches stores.

This weight will be distributed between the two discs that the game will occupy. In the case of downloads, you will have to have a good connection to be able to arrive on time at the premiere of the game in this format.

It is expected that the figure will continue to grow over time, the arrival of patches and who knows if there will even be downloadable content in the future to expand the original story with new content. At the end of the day we know that the remake does not repeat everything seen in the original game exactly, which opens the door to all kinds of expansions.

READ:  The author of Domestic Girlfriend celebrates the success with a sensual artwork by Rui and Hina

We must also bear in mind that this is only the first part of the iconic Square JRPG, the rest will arrive in a kind of sequels that the study has not spoken for now and it is unknown how they will be launched, if they will reach the current Generation of consoles and other details.

Currently 100 GB is almost the minimum of what the big AAA in the market opt ​​for. The new generation would come with 1 TB of space on their hard drives as standard, but it is expected that the sizes of the games continue to grow and that it is therefore important to acquire expansion discs.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.