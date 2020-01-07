'The Sinner', trailer of its third season

Share it:

We told you a long time ago that Matt Bomer would be the protagonist of the third season of 'The Sinner', which arrives just two years after the second and has just launched its official trailer, which has managed to put our hype In the clouds.

Based on the 2007 novel by the German writer Petra Hammesfahr, 'The Sinner' was originally created as a closed series of eight episodes. Such was its success, that there are already three seasons that the program accumulates. It won't be until next time February 6th when we can enjoy this new case on our screens, but in advance we can get an idea of ​​what awaits us. In this we see Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman) in full investigation after a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, New York, in which a man named Jamie (Bomer) seems to be involved.

Obviously, this has not been an accident to use and hides many secrets behind, which will lead our protagonist detective to "most dangerous and disturbing case of his career". Together with Bomer and Pullman, they complete the cast of this third season Chris Messina as Nick Haas, friend of Jamie's University, Jessica Hecht like a painter named Sonya, Paris Fitz-Henley like Leela, Jamie's wife, and Eddie Martinez like Vic Soto, a rising star detective who works with Ambrose.

'The Sinner' is developed by Derek Simmonds, Jessica Biel herself being the executive co-producer with independent filmmaker Antonio Campos.