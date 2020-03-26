 The sinking of Atlantis would be seen in the movie Eternals

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's been a long time since we've been wondering when will Namor appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is commented that the reference they give in Avengers: Endgame it is a way of paving the way. Another rumor that has resonated strongly is that Namor could appear as a villain in "Black Panther II" Along with Doctor Doom. However, nothing more has been known about it. A new rumor suggests that the film "Eternals" could offer a new reference to the Atlantean.

The rumor says that at one point in the movie, it will be seen how Atlantis sinks, perhaps as part of an even bigger montage of scenes, that is, as a quick shot. We would not have Namor properly, but the existence of Atlantis would already be planted and that it is on the sea floor. This film of the Eternals takes a journey of thousands of years on the history of the planet, making it the perfect place to propose new locations and scenarios to explore in the future of the UCM.

This sinking of Atlantis is explained in the Marvel comics as one of the consequences of the Great Cataclysm of 20,000 years ago (remember that the film travels for about 35,000 years), which is associated with different events, but one of them relates it to Second Host of the Celestials, who watched as the Eternals had ignored humanity while the Deviants enslaved it.

Meanwhile, to all this, Scanline VFX Studios, one of the VFX houses that works on this film, as it has done in as many other UCM films as "Hombre de Hierro", "The Avengers", "Spider-Man: Far From Home", "Captain Marvel", Black Panther… has revealed on his Twitter account that they continue to work on the film remotely.