General News

 The sinking of Atlantis would be seen in the movie Eternals

March 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Namor in Marvel Comics

It's been a long time since we've been wondering when will Namor appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is commented that the reference they give in Avengers: Endgame it is a way of paving the way. Another rumor that has resonated strongly is that Namor could appear as a villain in "Black Panther II" Along with Doctor Doom. However, nothing more has been known about it. A new rumor suggests that the film "Eternals" could offer a new reference to the Atlantean.

The rumor says that at one point in the movie, it will be seen how Atlantis sinks, perhaps as part of an even bigger montage of scenes, that is, as a quick shot. We would not have Namor properly, but the existence of Atlantis would already be planted and that it is on the sea floor. This film of the Eternals takes a journey of thousands of years on the history of the planet, making it the perfect place to propose new locations and scenarios to explore in the future of the UCM.

READ:  PS4 Tournament By Sony, Here Is The Details

Sinking of Atlantis in Marvel ComicsThis sinking of Atlantis is explained in the Marvel comics as one of the consequences of the Great Cataclysm of 20,000 years ago (remember that the film travels for about 35,000 years), which is associated with different events, but one of them relates it to Second Host of the Celestials, who watched as the Eternals had ignored humanity while the Deviants enslaved it.

Meanwhile, to all this, Scanline VFX Studios, one of the VFX houses that works on this film, as it has done in as many other UCM films as "Hombre de Hierro", "The Avengers", "Spider-Man: Far From Home", "Captain Marvel", Black Panther… has revealed on his Twitter account that they continue to work on the film remotely.



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.