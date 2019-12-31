The singers competing in Sanremo 2020 raise your musical hype to a thousand, are you ready to discover them all?

Share it:

In the corner to end 2019 with a bang, the list of singers competing in Sanremo 2020, after the latest news on the hosts and the super guests of the new edition arriving on Rai 1 from 4 to 8 February 2020. If you have not yet recovered from the news that Tiziano Ferro will be a regular appointment of your festival evenings together with the conductor Amadeus waiting to hear you list of participants of Sanremo 2020 who will compete in the Big section, after the announcement of the participants in the Youth category.

We only reel you a couple of names revealed in preview at Republic by Amadeus to make the hype rise to a thousand: Elettra Lamborghini (fresh from the marriage proposal from his Afrojack), Achille Lauro, Elodie, Enrico Nigiotti are just some of the names of the 22 artists competing in Sanremo 2020. Now you can't wait for February, do you? Between rumor and small controversies the cast of the new edition is complete, you just have to open your ears to hear what the Bigs in the race have in store for the public of Sanremo.

The singers competing in Sanremo 2020, between returns and debuts

If the news of Elettra Lamborghini at Sanremo 2020 it's not enough just wait to hear the other names in the race: Amadeus said it will be a freestyle edition, colored by the arrival of highly anticipated guests like Fiorello and Roberto Benigni but also of valleys that will change every evening and that will bring a breath of empowerment on the Ariston stage (with the possible arrival of the journalist Rula Jebreal).

Among the hottest names of the next edition are the rapper Junior Cally and Rancore and also Levante in Sanremo it's not bad, is it? Diodato, Francesco Gabbani and Enrico Nigiotti are the other names in the race, but the complete list is super varied and mixes names of the Italian musical tradition with the new and strong voices of the rap, trap and pop scene. Also the return of Morgan who will perform together with Bugo after a somewhat dark period for his private life and there has also been a controversy related to the participation of Samuele Bersani, until the last ballot with i The Kolors: in the end neither of them appears in the final cast of Sanremo 2020, because apparently Amadeus has opted for Alberto Urso is The vibrations to close the rose of the 22 big in the race.

What aspects with more anxiety? We show you our 5 favorites right away: we can't wait to find out what surprises they will bring to the stage to shake up the Ariston audience!

Elettra Lamborghini at Sanremo 2020

Did Elettra Lamborghini jump off your chair on the list of singers competing in Sanremo 2020? MTV's Twerking Queen is ready to unleash the audience with her charge of joy in the armchairs of the Ariston and we can't wait to see what she has in mind on a musical level: the song in the race is still top secret but we are sure that will crack. Go, Elettra!

Achille Lauro at Sanremo 2020

Are you more curious to find out what song Achille Lauro will present at Sanremo 2020 or how it will dress? THE look by Achille Lauro (which, we bet, will all be by Gucci) are the maximum expression of his personality and discovering his outfits on the evenings of Sanremo will be one of the biggest pleasures of this edition.

Grudge in Sanremo 2020

Rancore makes an encore in Sanremo after the 2019 participation with Daniele Silvestri, but this year he will be the absolute protagonist (and not just a feat). His scratchy rap really likes it and we have the spotlight on him and his song in the race: who is among the pretenders to the podium?

Levante in Sanremo 2020

The poet Levante arrives in Sanremo 2020 and had already announced it in several interviews that the Italian song festival made her a lot of gluttony. It will be his first time at Ariston and we expect the maximum, both from his singing performance and his looks. And with her our podium gets narrower.

Nuclear tactical penguins in Sanremo 2020

Expected, highly anticipated, they are the absolute novelty of this Sanremo Festival 2020, aka The Nuclear Tactical Penguins. After 4 records and a resounding success, the Bergamo rock group born in 2010 is ready to take some of the pop scene that gives participation in Sanremo.

The complete list of singers competing in Sanremo 2020

Marco Masini

Alberto Urso

Elettra Lamborghini

Achille Lauro

Anastasio

Bugo and Morgan

Diodato

Elodie

Enrico Nigiotti

Francesco Gabbani

Giordana Angi

Irene Grandi

The vibrations

Levante

Junior Cally

Michele Zarrillo

Paolo Jannacci

Piero Pelù

Nuclear Tactical Penguins

rancor

Raphael Gualazzi

Riki