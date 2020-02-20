The sincere (and necessary) reflection of Millie Bobby Brown for her birthday

Share it:

Millie Bobby Brown has decided to open a channel with her followers and has made a sincere reflection on her Instagram profile.

He is only 16 years old but Millie Bobby Brown You can now boast of starring in one of Netflix's most successful series ('Stranger Things'), having created your own beauty brand and designed sports alongside Converse. It is clear, she is not a teenager like the others, of those who fight with her mother for not wanting to go to high school. But sometimes things are not as pretty as they seem. Yes, it is true that in the professional it goes like silk. However, in regards to his personal life he is not going through a good time and has confessed to us in Instagram on the occasion of his birthday.

That if her style is not according to her age, that if her parents exploit her, that if she does not act like a girl … Millie has received very nasty comments during the last months and he wanted to tell how all this is affecting him. Of course it should not be easy to deal with fame when you can read headlines on the Internet like "Since when does Millie Bobby Brown have menopause?", "Millie Bobby Brown, strongly criticized for her way of dressing" and others. Headlines that the actress herself is responsible for collecting in this video in which it also includes images of various moments of her life.

Millie Bobby Brown is honest on Instagram for her birthday

In addition to these images, the British wanted to share some sincere words in which she reflects on how she is carrying all this fame and nasty comments which you have to face almost daily:

“Yes, girls, 16 🙂 It seems that the 16 have taken a long time to arrive. I feel that there should be a change, not only for our generation, but also for the next. Our world needs kindness and that we support each other so that children grow and prosper. The last few years have not been easy. I admit that there are times when I felt frustrated reading those comments that were not true and were also inappropriate; All that sexualization and insults have become pain and insecurity. But I will not give up. I will continue doing what I love and transmitting this message so that things change. Let's focus on what we need to change. I hope this video informs you of the things that actually happen, behind the headlines and the spotlights. Don't worry, I will always find a way to smile 😉 Come on, 16 ♡

In this way, Millie was relieving herself with her more than 30 million followers in which without a doubt it is her birthday more bittersweet. Because it was not going to be all bad, he has also celebrated this special date with a great party he has boasted in his 'stories'.