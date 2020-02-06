The Sims: Over 1.6 billion avatars have been created in the past 20 years

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of The Sims, Electronic Arts has published ainfographic thanks to which it is possible to discover many curiosities about the Maxis series.
Here are some of the incredible results the game has achieved over the past twenty years:
- 4 games and 75 additional content
- Over 1.6 billion Sims created
- 6.9 million vampires
- 1 million sirens
- 217,000 aliens
- 1.3 billion Fiki Fiki
- 575 million family units
- 37 million marriages
- 173,000 babies
- 65 million hours spent in the gallery
- 41 million articles sent
- 825 million articles downloaded
Despite everything it seems that the development team has no intention of stopping and only a few days ago announced the Mini Case expansion of The Sims 4, available a few hours ago on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (exclusively on EA Origin). It also appears that the fifth chapter of The Sims is in development, which could make its debut on the next generation consoles Sony and Microsoft.
Speaking of The Sims, did you know that among the free titles of the PlayStation Plus of February 2020 there are precisely the fourth chapter of the series together with Bioshock The Collection (includes the first two chapters and Infinite) and Firewall: Zero Hour, the visual shooter in subjective for PlayStation VR.
Add Comment