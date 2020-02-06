The Sims: Over 1.6 billion avatars have been created in the past 20 years

Share it:

To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of The Sims, Electronic Arts has published ainfographic thanks to which it is possible to discover many curiosities about the Maxis series.

Here are some of the incredible results the game has achieved over the past twenty years:

4 games and 75 additional content

Over 1.6 billion Sims created

6.9 million vampires

1 million sirens

217,000 aliens

1.3 billion Fiki Fiki

575 million family units

37 million marriages

173,000 babies

65 million hours spent in the gallery

41 million articles sent

825 million articles downloaded

Despite everything it seems that the development team has no intention of stopping and only a few days ago announced the Mini Case expansion of The Sims 4, available a few hours ago on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (exclusively on EA Origin). It also appears that the fifth chapter of The Sims is in development, which could make its debut on the next generation consoles Sony and Microsoft.

Speaking of The Sims, did you know that among the free titles of the PlayStation Plus of February 2020 there are precisely the fourth chapter of the series together with Bioshock The Collection (includes the first two chapters and Infinite) and Firewall: Zero Hour, the visual shooter in subjective for PlayStation VR.