The Sims nextgen: the CEO of Electronic Arts talks about the new chapter of the series

Coinciding with the latest shareholder meeting, EA CEO Andrew Wilson discussed the future prospects of the Sims series and hinted at Maxis' development of the next chapter.

Answering a question posed by an Electronic Arts shareholder about the ideas the company has for relaunch the franchise of The Sims based on his extraordinary popularity, EA's CEO explained that "The Sims will turn 20 in a short time. Both Maxis and the other teams that have supported them in these years will continue to provide incredibly innovative and creative content for a community of The Sims that is constantly growing globally".

Also at the EA investor meeting, the company's senior executive then looked to the future of The Sims series and, referring specifically to the next chapter of the management and simulation epic known all over the world, he declared that "Some things have actually changed over the past few years. One is that The Sims community continues to grow and the way it accesses the game is changing, between mobile systems and social platforms in constant evolution. We are then seeing an increase competitiveness in The Sims, not in the strictly sporting sense but in the way people create, share and discuss the contents of their game ".

In closing intervention, Wilson points out such as "While Maxis continues to think about The Sims for the new generation, there are aspects that will begin to be part of the game experience of the next chapters of the series in the years to come, such as interaction with social networks and the competitiveness on the net between users who create and enjoy content ". Waiting for that The Sims 5 is officially announcedEA is enjoying the success of the series and celebrating $ 5 billion in earnings. And this, not to mention the warm welcome given to the announcement video of The Sims 4 Mini Case, the new expansion EA simulator for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.