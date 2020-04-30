The Sims and SimCity will have real action movies

Share it:

Interesting news for lovers of Electronic Arts in general and sagas as unique and different as The Sims and SimCity. It has just been revealed that both franchises will make the leap to the big screen through live action movies.

And if you are wondering how those experiences will be brought to the cinema, it has been confirmed that one will be a comedy of entanglements, while the other will be a kind of satire of natural catastrophes. Here we tell you all the details that are known at the moment.

As reported exclusively by the GWW portal, the SimCity film is already in development by Legendary Pictures. And it is described as "A comic version of a Roland Emmerich-style disaster movie but within the SimCity universe.". In addition, it is known that it will have the script of Mike Rosillio. For their part, Ali Mendes and John Silk are supervising the development of the film. At the moment it has no director or specific actors.

For its part, the live-action film of The Sims would introduce us to a group of characters who would play a double role. What does that mean? As simple as we would see the person and at the same time their avatar. It is said that the protagonist will be Katie, a girl with a good heart but somewhat clumsy. And in turn, she lives with Cliff, her best friend, whom she calls as a adorable geek.

In any case, we will have to be vigilant to see if Electronic Arts or, directly the producers involved, decide on it and tell us more details. Of course they are two very original films that were difficult to predict. Especially in an industry, that of cinema, which when looking at video games tends to prefer franchises with very charismatic and, above all, defined characters.