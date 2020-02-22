The Sims 4 welcomes the house of Parasite: the setting reconstructed by a player

Share it:

The Sims 4, after several years from the launch, it remains a creative hothouse always active for gamers willing to try their hand at peculiar elaborations.

Among the latter, the active user on YotuTube should definitely be counted as "simkoongarchitect", which has already dedicated several times in the recreation of particular settings within The Sims 4. After the Elsa castle based on the Disney Frozen film and other creations, the player has chosen to dedicate a tribute to the now famous Parasite, award winning film Oscar 2020 such as Best Film.

Readers who have already had the opportunity to view the production signed by the director Bong Joon-ho, will have no particular problems in recognizing the detail work carried out by the player in recreating the location. For those who have not yet had the opportunity to go to the room, we strongly advise against viewing the movie: as specified also at the opening of the movie, the video contains indeed numerous spoilers relating to the events narrated in Parasite.

We take this opportunity to remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find the review of Parasite, already made on the occasion of the victory by the Palme d'Or film in Cannes in 2019. For the more curious readers, we also report an interesting special dedicated to Korean cinema, signed by Maurizio Encari.