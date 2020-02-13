The Sims 4: the community continues the work of a famous modder after his death

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the disappearance of Scumbumbo, one of the most active and recognized modders of The Sims 4, his friends and colleagues decided to continue his work and to follow up on the projects he was working on to enrich the sandbox universe of the simulation blockbuster of IT'S AT.

"It is difficult to put into words the difference it has been able to make in this community and in my own life", explains the modder Triplis for remember the friend describing it as "patient and ready to help less informed people, and with a truly unique sense of humor".

With the help of other members of The Sims 4's modder scene, Triplis made the decision to honor the memory and work of Scumbumbo dealing with the ordinary management of his site, but above all with updating the mods created by the late programmer. Without this kind of interventions and corrections, in fact, the works of Scumbumbo they would gradually lose compatibility with the game based on the updates published regularly by the developers of Electronic Arts, becoming unusable until they fall by the wayside.

The digital legacy left by Scumbumbo covers an extremely wide range of mod types, from "simple" content additions to fan made expansions for gardening, tattoos or gameplay changes related to divorces. In praising the wonderful initiative brought forward by the friends of the modder, we remind you that The Sims 4 has recently accepted the new Mini Case expansion and that the EA leaders are already thinking about The Sims nextgen that will arrive after the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X.