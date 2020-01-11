The Sims 4 Minicasas: this is the new expansion with tiny houses

Share it:

The little houses, also qualified as minicasas, have stopped being a tendency to become a reality in the main cities of the big capitals. Electronic Arts has taken advantage of this “movement” for its new content expansion in The Sims 4, which already has a presentation and details trailer. If you are creative, The Sims 4 Minicasas Accessory Pack will be available in PC Y Mac the January 21st; in PS4 Y Xbox One the next February 4.

The 20th anniversary of The Sims is coming: Minicasas arrives

As we can see, this “ecological and less expensive” trend is “infinitely more welcoming than living in a big way”, comments EA in the presentation of the expansion. That is why they have raised this Accessory Pack with a megarreduced area of ​​100 tiles with the type of residential minicase lot to receive special bonuses for the Sims. In this type of space you can build objects such as folding beds and other small objects.

As always, each new Accessory Pack arrives accompanied by new content, not only the limitation of space when building homes.

In order to access The Sims 4 Minicasas Accessory Pack it is necessary to have the complete set via Origin, PS4 or Xbox One, plus the purchase of this expansion – it is not necessary to have bought the rest of the expansions. It will not be until January 21 when content is available on PC and Mac, while Sony and Microsoft consoles will have to wait a couple of weeks, until February 4.

In total, to date, eight major expansions have been published for this fourth numbered installment of the series, such as Get Together, Get to Work, City Living or Cats and Dogs, among others. Throughout 2020, twenty years will be celebrated since the original launch of the first installment, but it is unknown at this point if there are plans for a hypothetical The Sims 5.

