The Sims 4 Mini Case: EA announces the new expansion for PC, PS4 and Xbox One on video

After celebrating the milestone of $ 5 billion in earnings with The Sims series, Electronic Arts announces the Sims 4 Mini Case expansion on video.

The DLC in question, as we can easily guess from the name chosen by EA Maxis to represent it, it draws inspiration from what it is become a real movement, that is, that of fans of micro case.

The limited size of residential lots within which to build your own dream mini-house (for a maximum of sun 100 tiles ingame) will provide new challenges, not only logistical or exquisitely housing. The reduced spaces will in fact facilitate the birth of more stable relationships and lasting, also contributing to reduce bills and to "force" our Sims to devote themselves to gardening more frequently.

With the arrival of Mini Case in the content offering of The Sims 4, we will also witness the entry of a very rich series of "themed" furnishing accessories, including one of the most requested by the EA simulator community, namely the foldaway bed! Also thanks to this expansion, the Create a Sim section will be expanded with the addition of clothes and accessories for the cold season. The Sims 4 Mini Case is slated for release January 21st on PC and Mac OS and for February 4 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.