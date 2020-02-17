The Sims 4: how to create a vampire and how to become one

Share it:

Among the many ambitions that can be cultivated in life, the characters of The Sims 4 they also have the option to turn into vampires. In this mini-guide we explain how to make a vampire (or how to become one) within the game.

To become a vampire in The Sims 4, or to create one, you need to have the expansion The Sims 4: Vampires. If you have already purchased the DLC and installed it, you just have to continue reading.

How to make a vampire in The Sims 4

If you want to create a vampire Sim from scratch, just select the "Create a Sim" option in the lower left corner of the screen, then click on the "Add vampire" option. This is a normal game feature that you can use after installing The Sims 4: Vampires expansion.

You can customize the vampire Sim to your liking by selecting the eye color, shape and many other options.

How to turn into a vampire in The Sims 4

If you want to turn an existing Sim into a vampire, the process is a little more complicated.

First you need to go to the Sims who live in Forgotten Hollow and talk to them about vampires. Interactions that have to do with vampires will be indicated with a small club. To transform you can make friends with Sims and talk enough about the topic, until you get in touch with Vladislaus Straud in person, a Sim similar to Dracula.

Vladislaus Straud can turn your Sims into vampires and will be more than happy to do so. You can head to the palace with the cemetery surrounding it, or to Forgotten Hollow at the Vlad statue.

Vlad it can hypnotize your Sim, who will eventually be bitten until they want blood and plasma. A few plasma packs will be delivered to your Sim to take home to begin the transformation process.

The whole process will take a few days, and in the meantime your Sim will begin to refuse food normal. Once he turns into a vampire, you will have to supply him with blood, packs of plasma or plasma fruit to keep him "fed".

Alternatively, you can become a vampire using the tricks of The Sims 4. In this case, you will have to enter the command "traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire" to immediately transform the normal Sim into a vampire. Furthermore, if you want to go back, you can enter the command "traits.remove_trait trait_OccultVampire" to heal your Sim and return it to normal state.

We remember that The Sims 4 is one of the free games of the PS Plus in February, which is why several PS4 users could play it for the first time (or rediscover it) in these days, a few years after its debut. Are you also taking the opportunity?