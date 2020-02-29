'The Simpsons' turns Marvel CEO Kevin Feige into Thanos

Share it:

As you can see on these lines, in an upcoming episode of 'The Simpsons' we will see the universe Marvel Join the party. Pulling that humor that has turned fiction into a legend, his writers have decided to include the Crazy Titan who has starred in the last two 'Avengers' movies in one of his scenes. And they have managed to get the voice of this animated Thanos to be Marvel's CEO himself, that is, Kevin Feige.

As the advancement launched by FOX shows, citizens of Springfield They are gathered in a movie theater enjoying a movie called 'Vindicators', a simile to 'Avengers', where we see a group of heroes fighting an evil guy who looks the same as Thanos but says he is called Chinnos. His power is similar to that of the Avengers villain, who is able to stop all attacks thanks to a protective layer that surrounds him. The attack ceases and then, unconcerned, he stops looking at his cell phone – which would be like the supreme gauntlet of the Gems – to speak to the public. That's where the voice of Kevin Feige presenting his sinister plan: "Now that I, Chinnos, finally manage the application from the end of the world, I can restart this burning planet as an utopia. "

Always so agile these writers. But Kevin Feige is not the only one victim of 'The Simpsons' that we will see in the chapter that will come next March 1st. Previously we had already anticipated that we will also see the two directors of 'Avengers: Endgame', Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, having a cameo in this episode in question entitled 'Bart the bad boy' and that yesterday presented an incredible poster of presentation.