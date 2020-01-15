The Simpsons turn 30: the 5 best moments of the first episode

Share it:

30 years ago, the animated series The Simpson came to the TV screens of U.S. A family of five members with a very special characteristic: they all wore yellow skin.

Two years earlier, in 1987, the family created by Matt Groening began as a series of short films on the show The Tracey Ullman Show.

The family consists of Homerthe father of the family Marge, the loving wife, Bart, the firstborn, Lisa, the daughter who is the clever of the clan and the baby Maggie. We leave you some data of the first episode of this iconic series.

The first episode, called Roasting on an Open Fire Christmas Special and that we met in Latin America as The Christmas Special of The Simpson, was originally considered to be the seventh of the first season.

2. The episode shows Homer, who, not receiving a Christmas bonus at work at the Springfield Nuclear Plant, goes to work at a mall like Santa Claus. However, Bart sits on his father's legs and tries to tear his beard away. This scene honors the movie Miracle on 34th Street, from 1947.

3. One of the characters presented in this episode is the family dog, Assistant of Santa Claus or Bones, as he is also known in the dubbing made in Mexico. This can was part of a gallodrome, which goes Homer desperately looking for money for Christmas presents.

4. The first installment of the yellow family also shows us Ned Flanders, who boasts his Christmas decorations. However, at no time do they mention Maude, the wife of the neighbor of Homer. She appears until the sixth episode of the second season; "The Society of Dead Golfers."

5. Lisa watch a cartoon called The Happy Little Elves. However, except in the final episode, they do not refer to that cartoon again, until season 14. Shortly after we know the favorite animation of Bart Y Lisa: Tomy and Daly.

With information from Expansión and The Hollywood Reporter.

