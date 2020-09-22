The Simpsons, the Disney management will impose censorship? Here comes the official answer

After reading the latest news on season 32 of The Simpsons, we recommend this interview to Michael Price, producer of the series, in which he discusses changes after Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

Many fear that the management of the I Simpson by Disney may lead to important changes to the formula of the series, in particular some fans fear that the management by the American entertainment giant could lead to it becoming a product too standardized e “family friendly“. Here’s how Michael Price, producer of the long-running show, commented on the matter:”I haven’t had direct contact with anyone from Disney. They let us do what we want and have done for the past 32 years. They know we are experts in our work. They’ve been very helpful and it’s great that they put the series in the Disney + catalog“.

It therefore seems that fans of the adventures of the family born from an idea of Matt Groening they will have nothing to worry about, while we wait for the debut of the next unpublished episodes, which has not yet been revealed, we point out this list with the best jokes of Home in The Simpsons, or the theory focused on Bart’s phone jokes.