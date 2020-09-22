The Simpsons, Stranger Things’ David Harbor will take part in season 32

The highly anticipated 32nd season of The Simpsons will kick off shortly and will boast a respectable guest star. We are talking about David Harbour, the star of Stranger Things and Marvel’s Black Widow, who will attend the premiere.

Details of Harbor’s role weren’t disclosed previously, but longtime producer Michael Price unveiled a few tidbits and confirmed that the beloved actor will play a disguised version of Mister Burns in the next episode of the series.

During an interview with CBR, Price explained that during the season 32 premiere of The Simpsons presenter Mr. Burns will go on an undercover mission in a high-tech costume and that, Harbor will provide the voice for this new disguised version of the Homer’s boss.

“The season opener is amazing. We did a great job. And the guest star is David Harbor of Stranger Things. It will be a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde story when Mister Burns goes undercover. un po’ come in Undercover Boss, and he does it with a high-tech costume. The costume includes a voice change that will be operated by David Harbor. I got the chance to direct it via satellite while he was shooting a film in London. It was fun and great. “

This appearance comes in the wake of the Oscar winner Cate Blanchett who appeared in the Simpsons season 31 finale. Meanwhile, a new theory on Bart’s phone pranks is making its way onto Reddit. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.