The Simpsons Run Out of Apu's Voice: Hank Azaria

The end of an era is coming. Hank Azaria, the actor who has been part of 'The Simpsons' for three decades has announced that he is leaving the long animated fiction. It is he who has given voice to the owner of the Badulaque, Apu for 660 episodes.

Now, as the actor has revealed in an interview with SlashFilm during the TCA press tour, the end has come to give voice to Apu, the mythical Indian character who owns the supermarket (and the fresisuis). And it is more, it seems that There is no substitute for the position:

"What they are going to do with the character is their thing. It depends on (Al Jean and Matt Groening) and they still have not solved it. All we have agreed is that I will not make the voice anymore. We made the decision together and we were all agreement. We feel it is right. "

A couple of years ago, the rumor already came out that the series was going to kill Apu after a long controversy that was born as a result of the documentary 'The problem of Apu', where the comedian of Indian descent Hari Kondabolu it exposed how the treatment of this animated character represented a offensive stereotype of the North American Indian community. However, the issue had not been brought up until now. This has been the first official confirmation that we may be close to having to say goodbye to Apu forever.