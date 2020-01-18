Entertainment

The Simpsons question Apu's future, according to the actor who plays it

January 18, 2020
Lisa Durant
After the rumor of the imminent end of The Simpsons, Hank Azaria, the actor who has lent his voice in the original version of the series to characters like Moe, Chief Wiggum and the comics store clerk, was denied, will stop being the voice of Apu in the series.

Speaking to / Film, Azaria confirmed that, while the future of the Apu character in The Simpsons is still being decided, not going to double the character in the future. "All we know is that I will not speak again unless there is some way to make the transition or something," said Azaria.

Apu is an Indian immigrant in The Simpsons who runs a store in Springfield. The character has been the subject of controversy since comedian Hari Kondabolu released his 2017 documentary, The Problem with Apu, which plunged deeply into the character and representation.

Azaria has seen the documentary and would stop lending her voice to the character. However still there is no concrete plan about the future of Apu in The Simpsons.

It would not be the first time that the series eliminates one of its characters, although in this case, the character whose future is in the air is one of the most loved by the public.

