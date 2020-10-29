The Simpsons, Matt Groening makes a bang on Instagram with Trumpy’s Rhapsody

From a character like Matt Groening nothing trivial is expected at a moment like this, which sees the United States in fibrillation for one of the most heated and important electoral clashes ever. The creator of The Simpsons has not betrayed expectations, as we can see from his Instagram account.

The good Matt has in fact chosen the right moment for his debut on the well-known social network: on the Groening account we can in fact find a very special dedica musicale a Donald Trump, who in this video borrows the voice of the legendary Dan Castellaneta (Homer Simpson’s original voice actor).

The piece is called Trumpy’s Rhapsody and is described by Groening as “a fun little song“. “This is why Trumpy is so nervous. Let’s stop the #TrumpyTantrum! [letteralmente: il capriccio di Trump]”adds the creator of The Simspons and Futurama. In the video the animated Trump goes freewheeling in a sort of stream of consciousness, dreaming of a second term and talking about Putin, media and much more.

In short, Groening’s thinking on the Trump / Biden challenge is quite clear and, judging by the comments, many fans seem to be agree with him! In this regard, in another video we recently saw Homer state the 50 reasons not to vote for Donald Trump; returning to The Simpsons, however, we discover together why Maggie is still a baby girl.