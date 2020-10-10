The Simpsons, Maggie kills Homer in the preview of the new episode

The smallest of the house Simpson he is also the family member to have had the biggest problems with the law: the episode in which the sweet and silent Maggie was investigated for murder is one of the most beloved of the show created by Matt Groening. Well, it seems that over time Bart and Lisa’s little sister hasn’t lost the habit.

The preview of the new episode of the 32nd season of The Simpsons shows us a Maggie again in the grip of his homicidal madness, who this time finds an outlet not in any character … But in poor Homer!

In fact, in the clip we see Maggie in Cupid version shooting the wrong arrow in the direction of her father during a romantic trip of the latter with Marge: the result is the death of our Homer, whose soul then immediately begins its ascent towards heaven. Is everything smooth at this juncture? Absolutely not! Because of the excessive weight, in fact, poor Homer’s spirit will find not a few difficulties to climb the “stairway to heaven”.

To find out more, of course, there is nothing left to do but wait for the episode to be released. It seems, meanwhile, that this year the episode of The Simpsons of Halloween will be a parody of the world of Pixar; in the meantime, let’s discover together the 5 sexiest scenes starring Homer and Marge.