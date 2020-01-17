         'The Simpsons' loses the original voice of Apu: the future of the character is in the air

Share it:

'The Simpsons' had to deal with the controversy at the end of 2017 when the documentary 'The Problem with Apu' criticized the representation of the owner of the Springfield badulaque, something that the series itself addressed in such a way that it only served to further fan the complaints. Shortly after the rumor arose that the series could dispense with the character but has finally opted for a different solution.

Hank Azaria He had lent his voice to Apu since the first season of the series, but we will not hear him again when the character makes an appearance in the series. The actor himself has confirmed it to Slash Film with the following words:

All I know is that I will not make that voice again unless it is to make a change or something.

The future of Apu is yet to be decided

Azaria also stressed that it was a decision that they made among all and by mutual agreement, also pointing out what had to be done. However, this does not mean that the character will disappear from the series, as he himself made clear:

What they do with the character is their decision. It depends on them and they still haven't solved it. All we have agreed is that I will not do that voice anymore.

Recall that Azaria's main complaint was that it was "a white guy imitating another white guy making fun of my father" (alluding to the character of Peter Sellers in 'El guateque'), so there are only two reasonable solutions: eliminate the character – or have it in the background without saying anything – or hire an Indian actor as a substitute.

'The Simpsons' are currently broadcasting its 31st season and the last time Azaria lent her voice to Apu was in the sixteenth episode of season 28.