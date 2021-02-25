The Simpsons in a dark crossover with Junji Ito: Chris Rose’s fan art

In the Japanese scene, there are mangaka who dedicate themselves to the same work for years, and then there are those who instead churn out short stories or self-contained chapters on repeat, creating a name for their ability to change while remaining at excellent levels. Junji Ito is certainly one of those authors and over time it has brought several popular manga.

Junji Ito is famous for horror, for the dark atmospheres and thriller elements he infuses into his stories. With a large production, we have seen some of these manga also become anime, such as Tomie, who once again turned the spotlight on the work of the mangaka. But what would happen if a crossover between the stories of Junji Ito and the Simpsons?

The yellow citizens of Springfield created more than twenty years ago by Matt Groening are fun and sunny and, although they dedicate themselves every year to horror-colored versions with special Halloween episodes, they are certainly far from the dark style of the mangaka. However, fan and illustrator Chris Rose has decided to join the Simpsons character Boe Szyslak with one of the main themes of a chapter designed by Junji Ito, “Hanging Balloons”.

Below you can see this dark fan art crossover between Junji Ito and the Simpsons. Another crossover prepared was the one with Pulp Fiction, created by another fan.