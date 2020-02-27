The Simpsons honor Avengers: Endgame me with this awesome poster

Share it:

Matt Selman, executive producer of The Simpson, has announced that on March 1 there will be an episode of The Simpsons in which the movie Avengers: Endgame will be honored and to present it he has shared this incredible poster desasaplanded by Julius Preite.

The special episode will be called Bart the Bad Guy and it seems that it will be some kind of universe crossing with the UCM, which now makes more sense than ever since the licenses of both worlds belong to Disney equally.

Bart appears as the main character in this art where we see an animated version of Thanos, called here "Chinnos" and with Kevin Feige's mouth. On the opposite side are two film executives who will have the voices of Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Homer, Marge and Lisa appear in movie seats surrounded by new characters. Maybe Maggie's absence catches attention but Fox clarified at the time that he is not here because he is too small to watch superhero movies.

During this episode Bart manages to see, by mistake, the new film of the popular superhero franchise Vindicators (clearly a tribute to The Avengers), so he has one of the most powerful weapons of the 21st century, the spoilers.

This Sunday's episode will undoubtedly be especially entertaining to all those spectators who in addition to enjoying The Simpsons also find the Marvel Studios cinema fun.

Recently we have also known that the Steamed Hams moment, turned into a meme explored very deeply by internet users, will again be present in some way during season 32, although it has been promised that it will be a wink and not a late attempt to get into a fashion that has already passed by.