'The Simpsons': his best new chapters

'The Simpson'he has been on the air for 30 years, and in his new seasons there are real hidden gems. We select the best for you, and we have left enough in the pipeline, so we urge you to give a new opportunity to one of the longest-running series on television.
one
Goodbye, Maggie, goodbye
Episode: 13
Season: twenty
What is it about: after a solar eclipse, nuns kidnap Maggie thinking she is the salvation of the earth.
two
No credit again naturally
Episode: 12
Season: twenty
What is it about: The Simpsons run out of money and Ned Flanders becomes their landlord.
3
A din gift of the Mayan Mayan Moe
Episode: 16
Season: twenty
What is it about: Moe has a girlfriend on the Internet. The problem? Which is very short.
4
The good, the sad and the drug
Episode: 17
Season: twenty
What is it about: While Bart and Milhouse fight over a girl, Lisa starts taking antidepressants.
5
Treehouse of Terror XX
Episode: 4
Season: twenty-one
What is it about: In this new horror installment, Springfield faces a zombie plague, in addition to parodying Sweeney Todd and the Hitchcock movies.
6
The devil wears nothing
Episode: 5
Season: twenty-one
What is it about: Carl ascends at headquarters and takes Homer to Paris, leaving Marge home alone … and falling in love with Ned.
7
The Bob Next Door
Episode: 22
Season: twenty-one
What is it about: A new neighbor arrives … voiced by supporting actor Bob.
8
The fight before Christmas
Episode: 8
Season: 22
What is it about: Christmas segments that mix tributes to 'Polar Express', 'Malditos bastardos' and 'Los teleñecos'.
9
500 keys
Episode: twenty-one
Season: 22
What is it about: Lisa investigates a mysterious incident at Springfield Elementary School.
10
Days of the future past
Episode: 9
Season: 2. 3
What is it about: future of the family, in which everyone gets together for Christmas.
eleven
The mission of the book
Episode: 6
Season: 2. 3
What is it about: Bart, Homer, Skinner, Moe, Frink and Patty come together to write the best literary saga in history.
12
At last they are leaving!
Episode: 14
Season: 2. 3
What is it about: Springfield is fed up with the Simpson family and drives them out of town.
13
Treehouse of Terror XXIII
Episode: two
Season: 24
What is it about: The Simpsons face a black hole that absorbs everything, in addition to parodying 'Back to the Future' and 'Paranormal Activity'.
14
To my dog, with love
Episode: 8
Season: 24
What is it about: We know the story of Bongo, Homer's first dog.
fifteen
Carl's saga
Episode: twenty-one
Season: 24
What is it about: Carl, Lenny, Moe and Homer win the lottery, but Carl runs away to Iceland with the prize.
16
The war of art
Episode: fifteen
Season: 25
What is it about: A painting divides the city in two.
17
A piece like me
Episode: 22
Season: 25
What is it about: Homer wakes up one day being a Lego brick.
18
Simpsorama
Episode: 6
Season: 26
What is it about: cross between 'The Simpsons' and 'Futurama'.
19
Burned and confused
Episode: 7
Season: 26
What is it about: the Simpsons go to the Burning Man festival, while Bart faces bullying from a teacher.
twenty
I won't be home for christmas
Episode: 9
Season: 26
What is it about: Homer leaves home on Christmas Eve and walks the city.
twenty-one
The man who came to be dinner
Episode: 10
Season: 26
What is it about: Kang and Kodos kidnap the Simpson family.
22
Sky Police
Episode: 16
Season: 26
What is it about: Chief Wiggum destroys the Church, so Marge, Agnes, Helen, Ned, and the Reverend Lovejoy team up to rebuild it.
2. 3
Horror halloween
Episode: 4
Season: 27
What is it about: Lisa suffers a panic attack at an attraction, and Homer stays with her at home on Halloween night, but three strangers sneak into her house.
24
Barthood
Episode: 9
Season: 27
What is it about: We know Bart's life, from when he was little until his 30 years. Homage to 'Boyhood'.
25
The city
Episode: 3
Season: 28
What is it about: the Simpsons move to Boston but all that glitters is not gold …
26
The great Phatsby (part 1 & 2)
Episodes: 12 and 13
Season: 28
What is it about: parody of 'The Great Gatsby' centered on mr. Burns.
27
Opus Lisa
Episode: 8
Season: 29
What is it about: Lisa writes a letter about her past, so she can get into Harvard.
28
Lost
Episode: 9
Season: 29
What is it about: Bart is lost in an underground bunker, and his only salvation is Bob.
30
Daddicus Finch
Episode: 9
Season: 30
What is it about: Homer becomes Lisa's hero by defending Bart from a crime he has not committed.
31
E-My Sports
Episode: 17
Season: 30
What is it about: Bart is fond of online games.
32
Bart vs. Scratch and Itch
Episode: 18
Season: 30
What is it about: Bart joins a group of girls fighting for Feminism in Springfield.
Add Comment