Entertainment

'The Simpsons': his best new chapters

March 23, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
4 Min Read
Share it:

'The Simpson'he has been on the air for 30 years, and in his new seasons there are real hidden gems. We select the best for you, and we have left enough in the pipeline, so we urge you to give a new opportunity to one of the longest-running series on television.

one

Goodbye, Maggie, goodbye

Episode: 13

Season: twenty

What is it about: after a solar eclipse, nuns kidnap Maggie thinking she is the salvation of the earth.

two

No credit again naturally

Episode: 12

Season: twenty

What is it about: The Simpsons run out of money and Ned Flanders becomes their landlord.

3

A din gift of the Mayan Mayan Moe

Episode: 16

Season: twenty

What is it about: Moe has a girlfriend on the Internet. The problem? Which is very short.

4

The good, the sad and the drug

Episode: 17

Season: twenty

What is it about: While Bart and Milhouse fight over a girl, Lisa starts taking antidepressants.

5

Treehouse of Terror XX

Episode: 4

Season: twenty-one

What is it about: In this new horror installment, Springfield faces a zombie plague, in addition to parodying Sweeney Todd and the Hitchcock movies.

6

The devil wears nothing

Episode: 5

Season: twenty-one

What is it about: Carl ascends at headquarters and takes Homer to Paris, leaving Marge home alone … and falling in love with Ned.

7

The Bob Next Door

Episode: 22

Season: twenty-one

What is it about: A new neighbor arrives … voiced by supporting actor Bob.

8

The fight before Christmas

Episode: 8

Season: 22

What is it about: Christmas segments that mix tributes to 'Polar Express', 'Malditos bastardos' and 'Los teleñecos'.

9

500 keys

Episode: twenty-one

Season: 22

What is it about: Lisa investigates a mysterious incident at Springfield Elementary School.

10

Days of the future past

Episode: 9

Season: 2. 3

What is it about: future of the family, in which everyone gets together for Christmas.

eleven

The mission of the book

Episode: 6

Season: 2. 3

What is it about: Bart, Homer, Skinner, Moe, Frink and Patty come together to write the best literary saga in history.

12

At last they are leaving!

Episode: 14

Season: 2. 3

What is it about: Springfield is fed up with the Simpson family and drives them out of town.

13

Treehouse of Terror XXIII

Episode: two

Season: 24

What is it about: The Simpsons face a black hole that absorbs everything, in addition to parodying 'Back to the Future' and 'Paranormal Activity'.

14

To my dog, with love

Episode: 8

Season: 24

What is it about: We know the story of Bongo, Homer's first dog.

READ:  George RR Martin's "Game of Thrones": How It Could Be True To Books? Explained!!

fifteen

Carl's saga

Episode: twenty-one

Season: 24

What is it about: Carl, Lenny, Moe and Homer win the lottery, but Carl runs away to Iceland with the prize.

16

The war of art

Episode: fifteen

Season: 25

What is it about: A painting divides the city in two.

17

A piece like me

Episode: 22

Season: 25

What is it about: Homer wakes up one day being a Lego brick.

18

Simpsorama

Episode: 6

Season: 26

What is it about: cross between 'The Simpsons' and 'Futurama'.

19

Burned and confused

Episode: 7

Season: 26

What is it about: the Simpsons go to the Burning Man festival, while Bart faces bullying from a teacher.

twenty

I won't be home for christmas

Episode: 9

Season: 26

What is it about: Homer leaves home on Christmas Eve and walks the city.

twenty-one

The man who came to be dinner

Episode: 10

Season: 26

What is it about: Kang and Kodos kidnap the Simpson family.

22

Sky Police

Episode: 16

Season: 26

What is it about: Chief Wiggum destroys the Church, so Marge, Agnes, Helen, Ned, and the Reverend Lovejoy team up to rebuild it.

2. 3

Horror halloween

Episode: 4

Season: 27

What is it about: Lisa suffers a panic attack at an attraction, and Homer stays with her at home on Halloween night, but three strangers sneak into her house.

24

Barthood

Episode: 9

Season: 27

What is it about: We know Bart's life, from when he was little until his 30 years. Homage to 'Boyhood'.

25

The city

Episode: 3

Season: 28

What is it about: the Simpsons move to Boston but all that glitters is not gold …

26

The great Phatsby (part 1 & 2)

Episodes: 12 and 13

Season: 28

What is it about: parody of 'The Great Gatsby' centered on mr. Burns.

27

Opus Lisa

Episode: 8

Season: 29

What is it about: Lisa writes a letter about her past, so she can get into Harvard.

28

Lost

Episode: 9

Season: 29

What is it about: Bart is lost in an underground bunker, and his only salvation is Bob.

30

Daddicus Finch

Episode: 9

Season: 30

What is it about: Homer becomes Lisa's hero by defending Bart from a crime he has not committed.

31

E-My Sports

Episode: 17

Season: 30

What is it about: Bart is fond of online games.

32

Bart vs. Scratch and Itch

Episode: 18

Season: 30

What is it about: Bart joins a group of girls fighting for Feminism in Springfield.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.