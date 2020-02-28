The Simpsons, Hank Azaria Stop Being Apu's Voice

Share it:

Of the 675 episodes of the ‘The Simpson’Issued so far, Hank Azaria He has participated in 665. The actor is the voice of, among others, Moe Szyslak, the Wiggum boss, Carl Carlson, the superintendent Chalmers, the Professor Frink, Lou, the Dr. Nick Riviera, Kirk Van Houten, Cletus and of course, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

Since it was released in 2017 ‘The problem with Apu’(Michael Melamedoff), the documentary in which Hari Kondabolu denouncing the racist stereotypes that had helped consolidate the character, the owner of the badulaque has practically disappeared from the series.

In January of this year, Azaria made public that it would cease to be the voice of Apu. Now, in an interview with The New York Times, he has explained his decision.

"It represents the blind spot he had on the matter”, Says the interpreter pointing out that, from the beginning, his source of inspiration was the character to whom Peter Sellers embodies in ‘The guateque’(Blake Edwards, 1968). "There I am, happily basing a character on what was already considered quite annoying … Once I realized that this was the way people thought about this character, I just didn't want to participate anymore. What happened with this character is a window to an important theme. It is a good way to start the conversation. I can be responsible and try to compensate as best I can"

"When I expressed how uncomfortable the character's voice was doing, they were very understanding and supportive. We all agreed”, Underlines the response of Matt Groening and company in expressing their decision.

"We respect Hank's trip with respect to Apu. We have granted his desire not to continue giving voice to the character”, The producers answer. "Apu is loved all over the world. We love him too. Pay attention"

"What happens to the character, for me, is secondary”, Said Kondabolu. "I am happy that Hank does the work that many people would not do. He is a very thoughtful and open-minded person"

The yellow family with whom Groening made history in FOX for thirteen magnificent seasons and another eighteen that, well, there they are, will solve your problems with Apu and will continue to live their adventures in Disney +.