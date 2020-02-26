 The Simpsons episode poster inspired by Avengers: Infinity War

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The well-known animated series "The Simpson" will play once again with the idea of ​​the Marvel universe, now more than given that the fusion of Disney-Fox is a reality. We already echoed at the time of that special chapter that is inspired by the film "Avengers: Infinity War", and now FOX promotes its premiere as if it were a movie with a poster.

This Sunday March 1st, although at first it was going to be issued on February 23, the chapter is issued “Bart the Bad Guy”, which will not only get some idea of ​​the movie ‘Infinity War’ for the plot, it will also have very special guests to voice the characters, such as the directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the actress Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) or the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige. The Russo will voice themselves as producers of a movie; while Feige will give voice to Chinnos, the villain of that very Thanos-inspired film — but with the comedic touch of having many chins; and Smulders will give voice to one of the characters in the movie, Hydrangea, which we see on the poster on the lower right side.

According to the official synopsis of the chapter, Bart manages, through a great misunderstanding in which he is confused by a child with a terminal illness, to see a preview of the unpublished sequel to the extremely popular Vindicator superhero movie franchise. He soon discovers that he can take advantage of his knowledge considered spoiler as blackmail material to get everything he wants, but when the executives of the studio behind the film find out about Bart's plan, they swear not to stop at anything to silence him.