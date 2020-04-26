The Simpsons become Marvel stars in a fun Avengers: Endgame poster

Share it:

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to echo the first anniversary of the Avengers' victory over Thanos. The premiere of Avengers: Endgame managed to overwhelm the entire world and is still a success to this day, since we do not fail to appreciate new details among its most iconic scenes.

To celebrate Endgame's first birthday, artist Zero has shared on his personal Instagram account a poster of the film starring the most famous family on television: The Simpsons.

Marge, Homer, Bart and the most famous inhabitants of Springfield appear in this poster inspired by the Marvel movie. Each of the characters is selected with great mastery, since we see certain similarities between the Thor that the Russo brothers showed us and Homer simpson.

Marge puts herself in the shoes of Captain Marvel, Bart appears as Hawkeye, Milhouse as Spider-Man, and Grandpa Simpson as Captain America. A whole cast of luxury that surely would make us relive an epic adventure in the most fun way. However, characters like Lisa are missing.

We've recently learned some of the biggest secrets of Avengers: Endgame, such as why Captain America gave Falcon his shield and not Bucky. The actor who played Winter Soldier explained the probable reason why this happened.