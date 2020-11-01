The Simpsons and the spin-offs never made: let’s find out together why

Over the years there have been many spin-off proposed on the beloved universe of The Simpsons but, none of them ever went into production. Let’s find out why the longest-running American sitcom ever hasn’t been enriched by other auxiliary shows.

Krusty the Clown, the idol of Bart Simpson, could have been one of the characters in the series to become the protagonist of a show of his own but, unfortunately, the negotiations never went through. Krusty is clearly a very peculiar clown, extremely cynical and addicted to smoking, who more often than not ends up saying inappropriate things on live TV. In 1994, Matt Groening pitched an idea for a Krusty-centric live-action spin-off, with the voice actor of the character, Dan Castellaneta, who would play the role. The basic idea was that Krusty would move to Los Angeles and make his talk show there.

Another proposed idea (although animated this time) was Tales From Springfield, inspired by the seventh season episode “22 Short Films About Springfield”. This show would have focused on the city in general rather than just the Simpsons family, thus making it the other citizens the protagonists of the show. Unfortunately, this idea was never realized because Groening realized that the staff of The Simpsons would not have the strength to work on such a complex parallel series.

The Simpsons often criticize and parody everything that has to do with the Disney world and in this regard Matt Groening would have wanted to achieve a parody of Fantasia, appropriately titled Simpstasia, but it was never produced as it would have been too difficult to write a script for a feature film (at the time, the crew behind The Simpsons was small), although a similar idea was added to the episode “Itchy & Scratchy Land “.

Last but not least, Phil Hartman was interested in a live-action spin-off film of his character Troy McClure. While there was excitement about the project, it never happened because Hartman was murdered in 1998 and Troy McClure never appeared in the animated series.

