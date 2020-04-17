The Simpsons adapt the sofa gag to times of pandemic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During these days of domestic confinement, it is normal for us to let our minds fly free to imagine ourselves again outside those four walls from which we should not go out for our own good and that of our fellow human beings. This happens even to the family that stars The Simpson.

In the season 31 episode The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby, the family practices a pretty extreme free fall session without leaving their living room, all thanks to virtual reality technology.

For some time now this iconic moment that is the introduction to the FOX series has been used to showcase the talents of great entertainers and comics. This new footage departs considerably from the style of the series.

We have seen sequences that paid tribute to Minecraft, to Game of Thrones, others created by people like Guillermo del Toro, some stop motion sequences with clay and a little bit of everything at this point, really. Even one that parodied situations such as the exploitation of labor in underdeveloped countries in the world of animation, which is something that unfortunately happens.

This is not the only fun related to the Homer family that we have seen in these weeks of quarantine. This family recreated the introduction of the series without leaving home and in Halloween costumes.

A new The Simpsons short starring Maggie was premiering in the Disney + catalog this week and could only have been seen exclusively at screenings of Onward, Pixar's latest film.