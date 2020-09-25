The Simpsons, a new voice actor for Carl Carlson in season 32: that’s who he is

After Hank Azaria’s well-known stance on the dubbing of Apu, and Fox’s decision to no longer choose white actors for voices of non-white characters, in I Simpson you have to reshuffle the cards a bit. Hank Azaria himself, moreover, also lent his voice to other black characters, such as Carl Carlson.

In the thirty-second season of the long-lived animated series, Homer Simpson’s colleague and drinking buddy will be voiced by Alex Désert. Born in 1968, the New York actor and musician of Haitian origin played among others the character of Julio Mendez in the Flash TV series and that of Jake Malinak in the sitcom Becker.

As a voice actor, Désert already has experience in animated series such as Spider-Man, Mr Pickles and Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The controversy over dubbing, for I Simpson, had started in 2017, with the publication of the documentary The Problem with Apu, which revealed the key stereotyped and subtly racist with which the owner of the Jet Market was represented. It is not yet clear who will be the new voice actor of the character, but the producer Al Jean told Radio Times some time ago that “If we had cast today, we would have picked someone who was ethnically correct to play Apu. The way we’ve always described him, though, was like a family man hardworking and thoughtful, the smartest in all of Springfield. Most of the jokes were about those who didn’t appreciate his talent. So we are proud of him. “

A few days ago we found out that Stranger Things’ David Harbor will be a guest star in season 32 de I Simpson. For more insights on the beloved animated series, we refer to the 5 craziest theories about the Simpsons.