The Simpsons, a new short will arrive on Disney +: find out when

Disney + has announced that the 2012 The Simpsons short film, entitled The Longest Daycare, will be made available on the streaming platform starting May 29. The short had been shown in cinemas as the opening of Ice Age 4 – Continents adrift, and for the moment it is not yet part of the Disney + offer package.

On Disney + in the USA the short A Playdate With Destiny is available, presented before Onward, the Pixar film voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland.

This short follows Maggie on a trip to the park. Faced with a danger on the playground, Maggie is rescued by a heroic child, who ends up stealing her heart. Unfortunately things will not go as planned.

Initially conceived as a classic episode from the animated series, A Playdate With Destiny it then turned into a real short film.

Executive producer Al Jean spoke about it:"Two of our writers, Tom Gammill and Mark Pross, launched the idea as the basis of a story of The Simpsons for the show, a couple of years ago. When we made the episode, executive producer Jim Brooks thought he could turn that part into a short film. So we delayed the episode ".

