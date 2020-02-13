The silohuette of the mysterious Pokémon protagonist of the new film has been revealed

Share it:

On February 15th the latest edition of CoroCoro magazine will be available in Japan, a source that has been taking care of the brand's new products for several years now Pokémon. Pending its official release, in the last hours a scan has leaked that portrays the silhouette of the mysterious Pokémon protagonist of the next film, "Coco".

The image, visible at the bottom of the article, was released on the PokéBeach.com news site, always careful to promptly report leaks related to the world of pocket monsters. However, in the previous days it was CoroCoro's Youtube channel that revealed the silhouette of the new creature, but only revealed half of it, giving a taste to the fans before its official presentation.

In fact, the Pokémon will be shown in full during Pokémon Day – February 27 – an annual anniversary for the Game Freak franchise in which often, as in this case, significant news are communicated both on the animated and the videogame front.

Attempting some speculation, the Pokémon should be eighth generation and therefore belong to the Galar region, and it is likely to be inserted through some narrative device within the next DLC di Spada e Scudo, expanding the already full-bodied pool announced before last Direct.

At least it seems the most rational solution since in recent years the mysterious Pokémon could only be obtained through events or through the mechanics of the Secret Gift, a logic of gameplay that especially nowadays is decidedly out of date and not very inclusive. We'll see.

