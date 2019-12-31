         'The silence of the swamp': an unusual and crude thriller in which Pedro Alonso composes an enigmatic character

Share it:

The stage of most recent spanish cinema It is full of very interesting thrillers, but they have usually dealt with issues of revenge, police investigations, murders, robberies, robberies or politics and corruption, and it is very rare to find among them a film like entreThe silence of the swamp’, That not only mixes a little of them all, but goes out by the tangent to create a complex but vibrant noir levantino.

The basis of its originality is his cryptic narrative and his seemingly irreconcilable themes. On the one hand we have the plot of Q (Pedro Alonso) the main character, a journalist converted to a black novel writer with dark secrets. On the other, we have one political plot of corruption in the Valencian Community and on the other, a gypsy matriarch controlling the urban crime of the streets of the outskirts.

Korean thriller in the lagoon

In his published books, set in his native Valencia, Q narrates bloody murders using as a backdrop the political corruption that involves the authorities themselves, so that as we see what happens on the screen, we are told as if the facts served as inspiration for your texts or if I was telling something past. We will never be very clear but the important thing is the way in which the script introduces us to the game.

As the kidnapping of a university professor, who was an important politician, creates a seism in public opinion, a character of gypsy ethnicity – a also solid Nacho Fresneda-, start your search through the criminal underworld to try to find the person in charge. Meanwhile, her boss deals with the different consequences that disappearance can bring to her business. All frames go advancing in parallel with an addictive development.

With echoes of Korean cinema, the novel ‘The plot' from Juanjo Braulio is compressed by Marc Vigil, debuting after his work in 'The Ministry of Time', with a elegant visual style and patient staging, which is recreated in the silence and oxygen of the action, accompanied by occasional voice-over fragments that leave clues about the motivations of Q, which reveal an almost poetic revenge Among the many puzzles that his character hides.

Urban criminal costumbrismo

At times, the Q-centered conductive thread forks in comings and goings to create an fascinating tapestry in which many possibilities open up, but that all go to a specific place that can be intuited but does not end as one expects. The key is in the parade of situations and details such as the interpretation of Carmina Barrios, totally credible as crime queen as recognizable as a nearby town grandmother, but many fear.

His outbursts of naturalness, sometimes difficult to understand are the humorous point of the movie, which navigates between three environments that are mixing, managing to draw a subworld where they could, indeed, take place a few black novels. The mix never brushes the tones and jumps from the gym of ‘Late for Anger’ (2016) to the political weavings of ‘The Kingdom’ (2018) while there are elements of a series like ‘Dexter’ (2006-2013).

‘The silence of the swamp’Is full and suggestive images, like those flocks of birds that seem to be taken from‘ Take Shelter ’(2011) and that tell us about what's going on inside Q’s mind, but the ambiguous end leaves wanting to know more of him, something that is good on the one hand and on the other leave the experience a little short, as if all the work were a luxury pilot for a complete series starring Pedro Alonso that, surely, would drive those who enjoy their character Berlin in ‘La Casa de Papel’ crazy (2017-)