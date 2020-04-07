The sighs of my heart: the poetics of the late Yoshifumi Kondo

Share it:

Needless to deny it, the fame of the works of Studio Ghibli has always run hand in hand with that of its founding fathers, Hayao Miyazaki is Isao Takahata. Two true giants of Japanese animation, titanic personalities who have imprinted their mark on most of the studio's filmography, overshadowing (unwittingly or not) the rest of the staff. Yet, as happens in almost all large-scale productions, the success of a project is never the result of the efforts of a single individual, but of the whole team. Since its foundation the Studio Ghibli has been an incredible hotbed of talent, a real corporate miracle that allowed geniuses of the caliber of Miyazaki and Takahata to implement their visions, with the (wonderful) results that we all know.

Let's think for example of Hiromasa Yonebayashi. Distinguished as an animator in the highly appreciated The enchanted city is Ponyo on the cliff, the young (at the time) author managed to direct one of the most delicious and underrated works of Studio Ghibli, Arrietty, in 2010, starting a path that led him to to found a new production house in 2015, Studio Ponoc, in which numerous ex-Ghiblian animators and artists have come together. Another very important personality in the history of the studio, which passed away in 1998, is that of Yoshifumi Kondo, considered by many to be the spiritual heir of Miyazaki and Takahata. Let's discover the history and poetics of a talented director in the first (and only) feature film he directed, The sighs of my heart, outlining the profile of an "artist in the shadows" who could have given much more to the world of animation, had it not been for the tragic event that led to his untimely death.

An exceptional author

Yoshifumi Kondo was born on March 31, 1950 in the prefecture of Niigata, and after his studies he decided to move to Tokyo to enter the world of animation. In the capital he participates as an animator in major productions such as The Adventures of Lupine III (1971), the first historical television series dedicated to the famous gentleman thief, e Conan – The boy of the future (1978), thanks to which he manages to get noticed by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata. He is then promoted to animation director and character designer in other successful series such as Anna with red hair (1979) and Sherlock Holmes' nose (1984), but it is in the second half of the 80s that her career takes a definitive turn. In 1988 Kondo contributes to the realization of one of the most famous productions of Studio Ghibli, The tomb of the fireflies directed by Isao Takahata, also dealing here with character design and animation supervision.

Since then, Kondo will participate in other studio productions, how Kiki home deliveries, Rain of memories, Red hog is Pom Poko, until he directed his first feature film in 1995, The sighs of my heart, a little known and undervalued work that we will deepen in the rest of the article. Her latest work is that of animation supervisor in Miyazaki's masterpiece Princess Mononoke (1997), before an aneurysm caused her sudden death on January 21, 1998, just 47 years old.

Yoshifumi Kondo's untimely demise is a wound still open to the world of Japanese animation. In a recent interview, Toshio Suzuki, producer of all the films of Studio Ghibli, did not spare heavy criticism of Isao Takahata (who died in 2018), which he held responsible for excessive workloads to which Kondo and all his collaborators were subjected, which may have led to the director's death.

In 2019 Yoshifumi Kondo was the protagonist of an exhibition, organized in the city of Tsu (Mie prefecture), which traces his entire artistic career, from the sixties to his last works. An event that has allowed the Japanese public and not only to know better the talents and skill of an artist who, in the shadows, has done a lot for Studio Ghibli, contributing with his drawings and his animations to the creation of the unmistakable magic of his films.

In the footsteps of the giants

The sighs of my heart, also known by the international title Whisper of the Heart, is the only feature by Studio Ghibli directed by Yoshifumi Kondo, the ninth of the production company (tenth, if we also count Nausicaä). Released in Japan on July 15, 1995, where he was a blockbuster, the film was screened for the first time in our country on November 2, 2010 at Rome Film Festival on the occasion of a retrospective dedicated to the study, reaching the home video market the following year directly, thanks to Lucky Red, with adaptation, subtitles and dubbing edited by Gualtiero Cannarsi. From 1st April 2020 it is also available on Netflix.

At the time of its realization, The sighs of my heart presented many novelties for the standard of Studio Ghibli's productions. In addition to being the second work (in chronological order) not directed by the two founding fathers, afterwards You can hear the sea of 1993, the film sees Hayao Miyazaki involved in the script alone, based on the manga shojo Whispers of the heart written and drawn by Aoi Hiiragi in 1989, while the music we find the composer Yuji Nomi in place of the historical collaborator Joe Hisaishi.

The film was also the first of the study to use digital techniques, particularly evident in a sequence created by combining various hand-made drawings with the computer, and the first in Japan to adopt the audio standard Dolby Digital.

The sighs of my heart tells the story of the protagonist Shizuku Tsukishima, Tokyo high school student passionate about books and reading who, during the summer holidays of 1994, often goes to the neighborhood library (where his father works) to borrow books on books to devour. One day he realizes that a name always appears before his in the loan card of all books, Seiji Amasawa, strange coincidence that leads the young dreamer to fantasize about who this mysterious boy who seems to have identical literary tastes can be.

One day, during a train trip for his usual visit to the library, Shizuku meets a cat and decides to follow him. In doing so, he accidentally arrives in an antique shop run by a nice and somewhat eccentric elderly owner, who shows him among the various treasures the statuette of an anthropomorphic cat named Baron (Barone in the Italian adaptation). This event will bring Shizuku to discover the true identity of the boy of his dreams, Seiji Amasawa, and it will change its future forever.

A small masterpiece

The sighs of my heart it's simply, one of the most beautiful love stories of Japanese animation. The narrative develops in a credible and natural way, also considering the realistic context, the relationship between Shizuku and Seiji, celebrating the purest and most genuine adolescent love that anyone who has lived at least once in his life: in addition to that between the two protagonists, we have in fact the story of the love affairs of Yuko and Sugimura, two classmates of Shizuku, which reinforces the theme of the film without going to the detriment of main topic.

The completely random nature of the encounter between the young reader and her soul mate is one evident homage to the unpredictability of destiny and feelings, but fortunately the film does not make the mistake of presenting the classic love at first sight so abused in similar stories, where the two lovers seem to have known each other for a lifetime at their first meeting. In reverse, initially Shizuku hates Seiji for his constant teasing, and for not representing that ideal boy who imagined himself in his fantasies.

Over time though, the two protagonists get to know each other attending the antique shop of Seiji's grandfather, a real convict of Dante's reminiscence, learning about their ambitions and fragility. And it is from this point of view that the film hits the target in full showing its true strength: that of proposing a love story that serves as a maturing tool for its protagonists.

Love and growth

Seiji, a young man with a passion for music and violin making, manages to fulfill his dream of going to study the craft in Cremona (a city symbol of violin making in the world) gaining strength thanks to the thought of revising his loved. Shizuku, after meeting the boy, realizes for the first time that he has never had clear ideas about his future, and he decides to test himself in writing a novel starring the Baron, the anthropomorphic cat-shaped statue owned by Seiji's grandfather.

The maturation of the two protagonists develops in numerous sequences of great emotional impact. We think of the one in which Shizuku and Seiji find themselves talking on the roof of their school, or the beautiful final scene where Seiji asks the girl to marry him, an apparently crazy idea that reinforces even more the now indissoluble bond that has been created between the two.

But the most emblematic moment of the film, a sequence entered by right among the most memorable of the Ghiblian films, is the one where the two protagonists find themselves playing and singing an adapted version in Japanese (by Miyazaki himself) of the famous piece Take me home, country roads by John Denver, renamed here Concrete Road, which serves as the main theme of the entire film. Such a tender, natural and powerful moment from which it is impossible not to be touched.

In all this the director Yoshifumi Kondo, at his debut, demonstrates that he already knows how to master the narrative medium skillfully and impeccably manages the Hayao Miyazaki script, seasoning it with the touch of the Ghiblian productions and presenting once again, after the excellent result of Rain of memories and the unsuccessful attempt of You can hear the sea, what we can call the "magic of everyday life".

Despite being set in Tokyo, in a residential neighborhood, the film seems suspended halfway between reality and fantasy, imbued with a spell that makes even the most trivial shot of a house or an alley special, thanks to drawings, animations and colors of extraordinary workmanship. Finally, there is no shortage numerous tributes from the director to his spiritual fathers: for example, when the clock is shown in the antique shop we see the writing appear Red hog, clear reference to Miyazaki and his masterpiece.