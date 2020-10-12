The showrunner talks about Courtney’s and JSA’s next opponents

The interviews with the showrunner of Stargirl continue, the series that will be present in the catalog of The CW: this time Geoff Johns talked about the upcoming threats that we will see in the course of the unreleased episodes of the second season.

The showrunner attended the panel dedicated to the series during the New York Comic-Con, revealing some more details about the figure of Eclipse: “We just started casting and I have a lot of interesting designs created by LJ Shannon showing us what it’s going to be like. It will be a more dangerous and dark threat for the protagonists. Cindy is a separate figure, she has found the Diamond and we will continue this storyline, but the important thing is the entity present within it, this ancient being that feeds on the sins of humanity and its words, remained inside the Diamante for too long and can’t wait to feed on the darker sides of people“.

He then continues: “The JSA will have to go all out to defeat him, every character we know will be put in very difficult situations. I’m very excited, Eclipso is my favorite comic book villain“We still don’t know when it will be second season available, in the meantime, we point out these comments from Stargirl’s Geoff Johns regarding the change of network of the series.