The showrunner ready to produce more series on Archie Comics

Following the news of the Riverdale showrunner’s Pretty Little Liars reboot, fans will be thrilled to hear that more character-focused series are on the way. Archie Comics.

To reveal it is Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, which makes it known that it intends to expand the Archieverse with a new TV series inspired by the comics of the same name. Unfortunately, the showrunner has not yet specified which work it is, leaving the numerous fans to speculate which stories would be the most suitable for a transposition for the small screen. In addition to the various spin-offs dedicated to Riverdale main characters, other comics in the world of Archie are “Suzie“, “Ginger” e “Lil’ Jinx“, while a work centered on superhero stories seems unlikely.

We are sure that this news will make all fans of the show on Netflix happy, especially after the end of “The Terrifying Adventures of Sabrina” e “Katie Keene“, recently canceled. In the meantime, everything seems to be ready for work on the next installments of the show, as Vanessa Morgan of Riverdale announced. If you are looking for more information on the fifth season, that will air in 2021, we report the first photos taken on the set of Riverdale, the news also confirms the time jump that will take place in the series.