the showrunner comments on the most absurd theories on the Netflix series

There are still many stories by Andrzej Sapkowski to be adapted in an original way in the Netflix series, but fans of The Witcher already have clear ideas about the development of the characters and the unreleased revelations that we could see during the second season, with some theories that have reached the ear of a certain Lauren Hissrich.

The screenwriter and creator of the Netflix series has decided to comment on the various hypotheses during an interview for TV Guide and below are his answers, also present in the video below:

Ciri will destroy Aretuza and the young apprentices will no longer be transformed into eels: “You know, this theory comes from someone who hates eels . He must have said ‘We don’t want to see eels anymore!’ “.

Buttercup is not human and that's why it doesn't age: "No, it was just a mistake. We have a huge timeline inside the writers' room, two blackboards long and that's how we wrote the stories of the first season, to make sure everyone was in the right position. Dandelion has always been the exception, because he should have aged a lot in that season. No, actually he has good genes, obviously ".

Ciri's prophecy predicts climate change : "Like all fantasy you can read them as an analogy of what happens in the real world. The best fantasies are a bit like the horoscope: you should be able to read them and apply them to what happens to you ", stated in reference to the words Ciri utters when attacked and exhibits her powers.

Ciri is actually Geralt's mother : "Wow! No, this drives me crazy, I can't even conceive of it as an idea. It's funny and if you think about it it might be, but it really confuses me. I will no longer work on a series where there are time jumps, because makes you want to bang your head against the wall ", he also stated in reference to his contribution in the first season of The Umbrella Academy. "Ciri would give life to Geralt, her adoptive father … you can rest assured, it's a hypothesis that we can discard right now ".

Yennefer was a witcher in the past: "How would it work? It's hard to believe once you've read the books, and a big part of The Witcher lore is related to the fact that women can't be witchers and how Ciri starts dealing with all of that, so it's hard to believe".

What do you think of the assumptions? Some we can already eliminate them from the menu, but to know the truth we will have to wait for the release of the second season on Netflix.