the showrunner already has the ending in mind, Seth Rogen guarantees

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the public awaits the new episodes of The Boys and as Amazon announces the third season, the showrunner Eric Kripke is already thinking about how to finish the whole.

This was revealed by Seth Rogen, executive producer within the production: "Eric has an ending in mind, with which he is satisfied. He's working on it, but I know these things are often very fluid. "

This could be a good thing, given that many series often get lost along the way, extending the plot dramatically in order to chase success. Be that as it may, Rogen said many of his favorite series were created without a set plan, but reiterated that as far as Kripke knows.has his eyes fixed on an ending and has in mind a specific number of seasons".

He concluded his interview with GamesRadar saying that unlike other series, for which the producers have the right to add seasons in progress to develop some ideas, to The Boys the showrunner "he was very confident in planning the series, his goal was to create an experience that would convince the public. "

Season 1 got everyone in agreement and judging by Billy Butcher's new warning, great things await us in Season 2 as well, available to start. from 4 September 2020.