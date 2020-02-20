The showdown is approaching: a welcome return in Chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sensei is articulating the latest saga of Dragon Ball Super very calmly, giving ample space also to secondary characters. The Z Warriors, in fact, in the absence of Goku and Vegeta still struggling with their respective trainings, have joined together to defend the Earth from Moro's henchmen.

The sorcerer finally took the field, immediately demonstrating his intentions to want to absorb all the energy of the Blue Planet. Albeit without haste, Moro he is an extremely powerful character and has no reason to speed things up. However, with the arrival of the main villain of the saga, not even Gohan can do anything against the threat and all that remains is to wait for the arrival of the two Saiyans to face the enemy task.

At the end of chapter 57, in fact, Toyotaro he dedicates the last tables to Goku while he is aboard a spaceship intent on returning to Earth. Our hero is evidently concerned about Moro's arrival, especially as he is unable to teleport to immediately reach the third planet of the solar system. Only thanks to the help of Kulilin, who uses all his energies to signal his position to Goku, the Saiyan manages to locate the Earth and use the instantaneous transmission.

The chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super closes with the arrival of the protagonist on the battlefield that anticipates Vegeta, whose fate is still uncertain. Either way, the final confrontation is finally about to begin.