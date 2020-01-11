The shots? Yahir makes Belinda a joke and shows her less flattering photo

Belinda and Yahir have shared the stage on more than one occasion. First in La Voz Azteca and now in ‘Today I can't get up’, so rumors about a possible romance between celebrities have not been long in coming.

Now the interpreter of "Neither freud nor your mother" shared an image that the actor also took where the beautiful star looks very relaxed and a bit fabulous.

In the picture you can see the famous woman eating a salad in the middle of a break from the rehearsals of ‘I can't get up today’.

@yahirmusic thanks for the photos you take me so carefully ”.

And it is that Yahir took the unfortunate image and accompanied it with the funny legend:

Who you are? Oh yeah! I've seen you on TV! Shots ???? ”.

"Today I can not get up" premieres on January 31 and is a musical based on the songs of the Spanish musical group Mecano.

