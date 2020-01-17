The shooting of the new Movistar + series starts with Macarena García

Share it:

Levante, 1992, end of summer in a coastal town. Sandra, Eva and Malena, 15, disappear in a disco without a trace. The police don't seem to be looking in the right direction, that's why Javi, Sandra's little brother, begins an investigation with Quino and Álvaro, his best friends, and Zeta, the class bully. Together they discover that those who have their sister are not from this world.

After finishing the filming of the film adaptation of the Trilogy of the Baztán de Dolores Redondo, Fernando Gonzalez Molina is already immersed in 'Paradise', the new Movistar + series that is already being recorded between Valencia (La Albufera, Sueca, El Perelló, Xilxes, Requena, Oliva and Villargordo del Cabriel), Alicante (Benidorm, Altea, Jávea, Santa Pola, Calpe, Sierra Natural Park Frost and Alfaz del Pi) and Madrid.

Macarena García, Iñaki Ardanaz, Gorka Otxoa and the young Pau Gimeno, Cristian López, León Martínez, Héctor Gozalbo, María Romanillos and Patricia Iserte They lead the distribution of adventure and mystery fiction set in the early 90s and produced by Globomedia (THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO).

“It is born of our illusion to tell a fantastic story that connects with the referents of our adolescence: the Spielberg cinema, the series V, but also Blue summer or Companions. And connect them with the stories I liked to tell in the cinema: epic, emotional stories, which seek above all the enjoyment of the viewer. It is a trip to the entertainment cinema that we were passionate about and made us dedicate ourselves to this, but also a story about the loss and about the difficulty of being a teenager when you are different ”, explains the director.

The series, which will feature seven 50-minute chapters, blends suspense and adventure on an initiatory journey in which young protagonists face the challenges of moving from adolescence to adulthood. ‘Paraíso’ is a creation by González Molina himself with Ruth García (‘The boarding school’, ‘Paco’s men’) and David Oliva (‘Los proterados’, ‘Los Serrano’).