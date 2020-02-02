 The shooting of The Batman will move to Cardington in the middle of the month

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Film production "The Batman" receives news after officially announcing this week the start of filming. Finally, the information that has been playing all these days materializes, because the film team will go to Cardington Sheds in a matter of days, where we had received information, a shooting set was being built.

Residents and businesses in the area would have received the usual letter that tells them that the shooting of the film will take place over the next few weeks. It is not really said to be the DC movie, but everything fits with the information we know. The letter says that it is a Warner Bros feature film and that will roll between Wednesday 12 and Thursday 27 February in hangar one of Cardington Studios. They also communicate that the majority of filming will take place during the day, at most until 9pm.

The only note that baffles a bit is knowing that they are going to shoot there until February 27, because in theory, at the end of February the production was going to move to Glasgow for a series of outdoor scenes, which were actually said to be they would be the ones that will allow us to see the Batmobile. However, it is possible that they roll in both locations, with two different taxiing units. What we do not know is which actors will be in each location.