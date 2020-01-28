The shooting of Matrix 4 will begin in February

Share it:

Soon we will see Keanu Reeves and company again with their long leather raincoats entering the virtual world of Matrix and delivering beatings with good kung fu. At least that will be the case if the regulars slip into the filming of Matrix 4, which apparently will begin on February 5 in San Francisco with an end date for March 1.

This information has been found in a casting offer published by the company Dwyer Casting, who are looking for actors for a production called Project Ice Cream, known codename of Matrix 4.

The offer is looking for members of legal age. Both women and men can present themselves according to the document published by the company.

In this sequel we will find new faces thanks to the inclusion of Max Riemelt, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is believed to play a young Morpheus although not It has been officially confirmed.

The familiar faces will be Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. About how he will continue his story we know nothing at all.

Recently we have learned that the dangerous Agent Smith is not going to torment the protagonists again since the agenda of the actor Hugo Weaving prevents him from participating in the shooting.

Matrix 4 will be in theaters on May 21, 2021, on the same day that John Wick 4 will premiere if the producer's plans don't change so that Keanu Reeves fans don't have to choose which premiere they attend that weekend.

For this production the director Lana Wachowski will not have the help of Lily Wachowski. Together they brought forth the original trilogy, one of the most important in the history of science fiction cinema.