The shocking video of the serious accident in the Tour of Poland recorded by a fan meters from the impact

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The brutal video of the accident of the cyclist Fabio Jakobsen in the Tour of Poland

The image is eloquent and generated controversy in the world of cycling. At the end of the first stage of the Tour of poland, a competition that belongs to the calendar UCI WorldTour -the highest category of professional racing-, there was an accident that ended with the fall of several cyclists. The most affected of the incident was the Dutch Fabio Jakobsenwhich ended seriously injured and had to be treated urgently by the medical services of the competition.

A few hours after the accident, he went viral a shocking video that shows how the blow suffered by Jakobsen, after being locked up at the finish line by another cyclist from the Netherlands, Dylan Groenewegen, from the Jumbo-Visma team, a maneuver that ended with the disqualification by the authorities of the athlete that caused his discipline partner to suffer the crushing of the palate and upper respiratory tract, which is why he had to be intubated urgently to save his life.

In the images, taken with a cell phone behind the protection fences before reaching the end of the race, you can see how the cyclists are approaching the definition of the test. In the final part of the video, Jakobsen is fired at high speed and the media file slows down with the cyclist flying almost above the spectators who witnessed the initial stage of the Tour of Poland. Before being fired, you can hear a scream that was captured by the amateur camera.

The moment when Fabio Jakobsen is transferred by helicopter with his serious injuries after the fall (REUTERS)

Beyond the diffusion of the tragic moment, this Thursday a new medical report was reported that updated the health status of the cyclist who suffered more injuries from the fall, in which other competitors were also affected. According to the Deceunick-Quick Step team statement, the examinations revealed that the cyclist suffered no brain or spinal injury. Furthermore, studies confirmed that due to the severity of its multiple injuries, it remains in induced and monitored coma by professionals in the hospital Wojewódzki Szpital in Katowice.

The doctors report also indicated that Facial surgery was performed to restore his facial wounds. by the strong impact after its fall. You have chest damage that affects your breathing.

It is important to remember that Jakobsen, 23, was declared the winner of the stage, while Frenchman Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) and Slovenian Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) finished second and third, respectively, in the 195.8-kilometer route between the Slaski Stadium and Katowice. The podium ceremony for the first stage was canceled due to the serious accident, which led to strong criticism from the International Cycling Union for the attitude of the cyclist Groenewegen, the athlete who prevented his rival from passing until causing the crash at high speed.

Jakobsen is not in the picture because he flew behind the protection fences on the arrival of the first stage of the Tour of Poland (EFE)



“The UCI, which considers the behavior unacceptable, immediately referred the matter to the Disciplinary Commission to request the imposition of sanctions according to the gravity of the facts. Our Federation is wholeheartedly with the affected runners, ”says a part of the statement from the federation that manages cycling destinations around the world.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The brutal crash at the finish line of the Tour of Poland that ended with a cyclist in a coma

Pain and mourning in cycling: a 17-year-old German boy died who was hit by a car while training