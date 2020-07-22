The shocking story of a skater who suffered abuse in China: "They beat me until my skin was raw"
The shocking story of a skater who suffered abuse in China: "They beat me until my skin was raw"
July 22, 2020
1 Min Read
Share it:
Share it:
You may also like
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
Recent News
Recent Posts
- The shocking story of a skater who suffered abuse in China: "They beat me until my skin was raw"
- Xbox Series X, the event about upcoming games: a short teaser remembers the appointment!
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Is Isshiki's personality the result of betrayal?
- The Russian archer who was struck by lightning showed his wounds and recounted his terrifying experience: "It was difficult to breathe"
- Pac-Man: Gorillaz also celebrate the yellow ball's 40th birthday
- Sword Art Online, the light novelist illustrator dedicates an artwork to the return of the anime
- Q&A Deluxe today on Twitch, we are waiting for your questions to be read live
- Aria: the anime historian based on Kozue Amano's manga returns to the cinema with a new film
Add Comment