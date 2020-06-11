The shocking photos of Tony Hawk's hand after breaking his fingers in a jump: "I never received such a forceful blow"

Share it:

Tony Hawk was injured during a jump (@ozzie_ausband)

The passion for sports does not understand ages and this was demonstrated by the legendary skater Tony Hawk, who despite his 52 years, still continues to enjoy discipline with his friends and his son.

However, the one who knew how to be the best in the world within skateboarding, recently revealed ua chilling injury he sustained during one of his sessions inside a small empty pool that used as a mini ramp.

“The pool was smaller than I expected, so I did not wear pads (protections), comparing it to a mini ramp. The session was fun until suddenly I found myself at the bottom of the pool with my fingers bent in new directions. It was then that I regretted not using all the protections, ”he lamented through a post on his Instagram account.

The skateboarder shared the photos on his instagram (@tonyhawk)

The consequences of the Hawk's fall (@tonyhawk)

The Californian shared different images of the consequences he suffered He said that he had "the opportunity to skate in a legendary pool" with his older son Riley and his friend Chris.

But the jump he tried to make was not the best way and he had to be rushed to the hospital.

"A nurse checked my fingers and said they looked 'dark.' That streamlined my attention, and I was immediately assigned to a room when an X-ray machine arrived. Apparently, "dark" is the color of extreme loss of circulation. In 30 minutes, my fingers were back in place and no longer dark, "he said.

He was rushed to the emergency hospital (@tonyhawk)

He practiced with his son and a friend (@tonyhawk)

In the same post, Tony Hawk explained that he felt "full of different emotions: sadness for scaring my son and friends, regret for being careless, grateful for an injury that could have been worse, and frustrated that I have never received a hard hit before. ”

Hawk showed x-rays of his injury (@tonyhawk)

Still, he acknowledged that his "skater ego endures" and added: "As professional skaters, we accept that injuries are inevitable and perseverance is the key to success. But it still hurts to get hurt, especially at my age. And I'll still be back for more. ”

Finally, in a new publication on his Instagram account, he showed the x-rays that were taken and explained: “They had to cut off the ring before returning my bones to their upright position. They are still sore, stiff and swollen but I can use them. And I still love my job. "

