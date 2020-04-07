Sports

The shocking letter of a basketball player after the death of her father from coronavirus

April 6, 2020
Edie Perez
Marta Pérez, player of the Ausarta Barakaldo of the Women's League 2 basketball has lost her father this weekend due to the coronavirus. She was the first toilet victim to coronavirus and the basketball player has publicly said goodbye on her social networks in an emotional letter in which there was also room for criticism of the management of this epidemic.

"I promise that I will be your voice and that of all the sick who have left. (…) We can't keep you awake, dad, this guy forbids us to hug and kiss …"

His father Luis Antonio, a home care doctor, passed away last Sunday at the age of 61 becoming the first SUMMA health worker to die in Madrid. In this way, the player discharged after being unable to say goodbye to her father, like thousands of Spanish families of loved ones that they are leaving because of COVID-19.

"My nightmare started on March 15 … for bad guys who didn't give you the protection material … my older brother wants to leave a question 'If they had done the test before and not after 8-9 days of fever, and had given treatment and antibiotics, would I be writing this?"

