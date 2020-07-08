The shocking letter from former tennis player Robin Soderling after confessing that he thought of committing suicide

Share it:

Soderling opened up through an Instagram post

After the revelations that the former tennis player recently made Robin soderling, in which he “googled” how to commit suicide, the Swede again spoke about the mental problems he suffered during his career with a shocking letter that he published on his social networks.

On this occasion, and already cured as warned in it, the 35-year-old former athlete asked to speak openly about the mental illnesses that elite athletes suffer during their career.

As he detailed, his life became hell after climbing positions in the ATP ranking, where he came to occupy fourth place in 2010: "Being an athlete can be incredibly challenging for your mental health (…) It is time to talk about mental illness among professional athletes, "he warned.

Many fans gave him their support

“Like me, most athletes are extremely perfectionist and dedicate their lives to sports. Being an athlete can be incredibly challenging for your mental health. and for me, my own struggle for perfection and the constant pressure I was putting on myself almost killed me, ”Soderling said in a letter he posted on his Instagram account.

“There is a very fine line. On one side of it, you do it all right, you work hard and you push your body to the extreme, you are committed, you are focused and you get results. Putting pressure on you and working hard can pay off, but if you cross that line and you don't listen to your body, you do not give recovery time, that It can ruin your career and your own life. In sports, mental training gives you tools to do better and maximize your potential. "

“No one gives you information or tools on how you are supposed to handle the pressure on and off the track, how you should take care of yourself mentally the way you take care of your body. In 2011 I got to be in the best physical shape of my life but from one day to the next, I couldn't even take a step. I couldn't breathe. I didn't want to be in my skin ”he assured.

“I am happy and I feel lucky to be on the other side now. After fighting anxiety and panic attacks since July 2011I have been giving my body and mind time to heal and now, 9 years later, I feel good again, even better than before. People around me have advised me to talk about all of this but I wanted to wait until I was fully prepared and healed. ”

Soderling ranked 4th in the ranking in 2010 – AFP

“The first few years after I quit tennis, I was worried about not feeling good or having a normal life again. That was something that made me very anxious. What if I had to live in this hell my whole life? (…) I was lucky to have my wife and my friends, who cared for me and helped me. It is a very ugly place and just where to be and I think it would have been impossible to get out of there by myself ”Soderling agreed.

"It is time to talk about mental illness among professional athletes and do something about it. Studies affirm that more than one in three elite athletes suffer from mental health problems They manifest as stress, eating problems, exhaustion, anxiety and depression. We need to talk about this and that the next generation of athletes are better prepared than I was, helping them to have a long and healthy career and not have to experience what I or other athletes I know have been through. ”

"You have to educate people, coaches, parents, coaches … and especially the athlete. We all need to remove that stigma that is worthy of weakness. LMental problems happen to everyone and exists in all sports. With just being able to help a single person telling my story, I will be happy, "he concluded.

