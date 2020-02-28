The shocking image of Ludogorets players on their arrival in San Siro

The Ludogorets squad arrived in Milan for the day to face Inter in San Siro in the round of the round of 16 of the Europa League. The players as soon as they got off the plane were already seen in a curious image in which everyone was wearing masks, something that has not gone unnoticed by the networks.

Before the meeting, the entire Bulgarian expedition entered the San Siro stadium equipped with state-of-the-art masks that have impressed the entire public due to the scope of such action. In the stadium only they used it since before the Conte set arrived with total normality.

Recall that the Italian country is the most affected in Europe by the outbreak of coronavirus, and have been forced to cancel different sporting events. All the alarmism seems to have completely penetrated the Ludogorets squad that in this extravagant way arrived in Italy and entered the mythical Italian stadium.